Drug bust leads to man’s arrest; fentanyl, other drugs seized

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one person and seized a variety of drugs while investigating fentanyl allegedly being distributed from a home in Denham Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Dowdy, 35, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 23, after agents executed a narcotics-related search warrant on Wayne Landry Lane this week.

Fentanyl and other illegal narcotics were seized, said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Jail records show Dowdy was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the following charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule III CDS, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of Schedule 4 drugs, and possession of Schedule 2 drugs.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following was seized:

66 grams of fentanyl

203 grams of methamphetamine

88 grams of marijuana

31 dosage units of suboxone pills

5 dosage units of suboxone sublingual strips

3 dosage units of oxycodone

2 dosage units of Clonazepam

2 THC vape cartridges

Packaging material/Digital weighing scales

$5,741.00 U.S. Currency (pending seizure)

4 Firearms

