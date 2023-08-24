Downed utility pole shuts down highway in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A downed utility pole caused a road closure in Ascension Parish on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 621 is closed at Slalom Way near Hwy. 73.

The closure was announced around 3:30 a.m. Authorities said it could take several hours before the area is cleared.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

