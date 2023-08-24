Downed utility pole causes lane closure in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A downed utility pole caused a road closure in Ascension Parish on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the eastbound lane of LA-621 is open, but the westbound lane is still closed due to the utility pole repair.

East and westbound traffic is alternating passing using the one open lane. Flag men are on the scene, according to WAFB’s Johnny Ahysen.

APSO said LA-621 was shut down at Slalom Way near Hwy. 73 around 3:30 a.m.

Drivers should use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

