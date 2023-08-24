CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on domestic abuse, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on domestic charges.

Scott Cole, 45, is wanted for simple battery, violation of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and interfering with emergency communication.

Cole is described as being 6-foot-1, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.