Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on domestic abuse, other charges

Scott Cole
Scott Cole(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on domestic charges.

Scott Cole, 45, is wanted for simple battery, violation of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and interfering with emergency communication.

Cole is described as being 6-foot-1, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Sprinkler
Residents asked to conserve water during certain hours in East Feliciana Parish
Human Jukebox Merchandise
Exclusive Human Jukebox merchandise hits stores for the first time ever
A downed utility pole caused a road closure in Ascension Parish on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Downed utility pole causes lane closure in Ascension Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 24
More record heat expected with a few showers into the weekend