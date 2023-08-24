Contact 9: Cypress tree knees take over woman’s yard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman is dealing with tree trouble. The knees from a cypress tree planted on city property is spreading throughout her front yard.

“It looks like something out of a horror movie to me,” said Dorothy Pernell, the homeowner.

Pernell said she is worried that her grandchildren will get hurt while playing in her front yard and that the knees could affect her home’s foundation. She said she noticed the sidewalk leading to her front door starting to sink into the ground.

A spokesperson with the City-Parish said although the tree is on city property, the knees are in Pernell’s yard and is her responsibility. (WAFB)

“I’m afraid that it’s going to keep growing until the roots get into the drain and I might start having issues with my sewer and I don’t need that,” said Pernell.

Pernell said she has been talking to several people with the city over the years. She said she was told the city is not responsible.

There are some things you can do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

According to the LSU AG Center, the most common way to deal with cypress tree knees is to cut them off. Dig around a knee a few inches deep. Use a pruning saw to cut the knee off an inch or two below the soil surface.

