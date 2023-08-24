Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Contact 9: Cypress tree knees take over woman’s yard

A Baton Rouge woman is dealing with tree trouble. The knees from a cypress tree planted on city property is spreading throughout her front yard.
By Deon Guillory
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman is dealing with tree trouble. The knees from a cypress tree planted on city property is spreading throughout her front yard.

“It looks like something out of a horror movie to me,” said Dorothy Pernell, the homeowner.

Pernell said she is worried that her grandchildren will get hurt while playing in her front yard and that the knees could affect her home’s foundation. She said she noticed the sidewalk leading to her front door starting to sink into the ground.

A spokesperson with the City-Parish said although the tree is on city property, the knees are...
A spokesperson with the City-Parish said although the tree is on city property, the knees are in Pernell’s yard and is her responsibility.(WAFB)

“I’m afraid that it’s going to keep growing until the roots get into the drain and I might start having issues with my sewer and I don’t need that,” said Pernell.

Pernell said she has been talking to several people with the city over the years. She said she was told the city is not responsible.

A spokesperson with the City-Parish said although the tree is on city property, the knees are in Pernell’s yard and is her responsibility.

There are some things you can do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

According to the LSU AG Center, the most common way to deal with cypress tree knees is to cut them off. Dig around a knee a few inches deep. Use a pruning saw to cut the knee off an inch or two below the soil surface.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

As students head back to school, the I-TEAM recently surveyed more than 370 local teachers to...
I-TEAM: Teachers describe ongoing issues that contribute to crisis in the classroom
Brec Park
I-TEAM: Police reports identify former BREC employee accused of misusing money
Crisis in the classroom
I-TEAM: Teachers describe ongoing issues that contribute to crisis in the classroom
Troy Lawrence, Jr.
I-TEAM: Internal probe launched after video shows officer punch, pull man’s hair