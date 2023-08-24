Facebook
BRFD crews respond to house fire off of Florida Boulevard

A spokesman with the department confirmed it happened in the 9500 block of Donna Drive near Florida Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight.

A spokesman with the department confirmed it happened in the 9500 block of Donna Drive near Florida Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

