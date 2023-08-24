BRFD crews respond to house fire off of Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight.

A spokesman with the department confirmed it happened in the 9500 block of Donna Drive near Florida Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

