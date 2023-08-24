BR area firefighters help battle blaze in Beauregard Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of firefighters from the Baton Rouge area traveled from one disaster to another this week to help combat wildfires in Louisiana.

According to the St. George Fire Department, their incident management professionals made their way to Beauregard Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to help the La. Office of State Fire Marshal as the horrific fire in that area unfolded.

A crew from St. George Fire Department helped battle the blaze of wildfires in Beauregard Parish. (St. George Fire Prevention)

In an update from their crew on Aug. 25, St. George officials said resources have been pulled to Beauregard Parish from Sabine Parish, including their crew of firefighters, to assist in any way they could. Resources from Texas were also called in for help.

