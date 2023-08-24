Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker Water System has issued a boil water advisory on Thursday, August 24, due to an area water system pressure being low, officials said.

Earlier today, a subcontractor reportedly hit a water main causing an isolated area of our water system to lose pressure.

Areas impacted:

Milton Ln.

Tall Oaks Dr.

South of Interstate including Waston Ln.

Country Dr. and South Gaylord Rd. from Milton Ln. to the Interstate.

Officials recommend that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing off foods.

