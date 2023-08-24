Arrest warrant reveals 3 people ransacked deceased man’s home near Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported death near Jefferson Highway on Thursday, August 10.

According to officials, BRPD responded to a call in the 2000 block of Carter Avenue in regards to a deceased person, later identified as James Greer, 45, that the father had called advising his son’s location and was unresponsive.

When officers arrived they located a white male in his bedroom slumped over in bed. EMS arrived on the scene and confirmed him to be dead.

Officials stated that during the investigation they discovered that there were several items missing from the housing including clothing, and firearms and the house had been rummaged through.

According to arrest warrants, Elizabeth Rios, 21, and her boyfriend Gainer Fleming, 38, approached James Greer,45, in his Land Rover that was parked off N. Harrell’s Ferry Road on Tuesday, August 8.

Warrants state that Greer asked if Rios was “free” for the night, to which Rios replied she was after getting permission from Fleming. Rios stated that she and Fleming got into the back seat of Greer’s vehicle and Greer exited the driver seat and sat next to Rios in the back.

Kurtis Head, who was in the passenger seat moved to the driver seat and drove them to Greer’s home off of Carter Avenue.

When they got to Greer’s residence Rios and Greer proceeded to his bedroom where Rios put some fentanyl on the TV stand and snorted half of it. Greet then pulled a small bag out, which Rios believed to be cocaine and he snorted the substance according to arrest warrants.

Rios and Greer were in bed together when Greer proceeded to massage her shoulders before he fell face down on Rios’ shoulder. Rios stated that she tried to get Greer’s attention but was unable to do so and Rios left the bedroom and told Fleming and Head what happened.

According to warrants, Heard went into the bedroom and could not be found by Fleming or Rios. They later found Heard in Greer’s closet going through his things and grabbing guns. Heard asked for Fleming and Rios to help him remove items from Greer’s house, which they did.

They loaded the stolen items in the back of Greer’s Land Rover and then proceeded to leave the residence and Heard from them back to the hotel where they met Greer.

Fleming is being charged with one count of failure to seek assistance, one count of simple burglary, one count of theft of a firearm, one count of theft, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Heard is being charged with one count of failure to seek assistance, one count of simple burglary, one count of theft of a firearm, one count of theft, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Rios is being charged with one count of failure to seek assistance, one count of simple burglary, one count of theft of a firearm, one count of theft, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

