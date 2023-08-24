3 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash that temporarily closed down Airline Highway South

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning, Aug. 24.

It happened on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

Officials said three people were taken to the hospital, and all are stable.

The southbound lanes of Airline Highway before Old Hammond Highway were closed due to the crash, but they have since re-opened, according to the La. Department of Transportation.

All lanes are now open on US 61 South (Airline Highway) before Old Hammond Highway. Congestion remains at Goodwood Blvd. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

