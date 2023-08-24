Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash that temporarily closed down Airline Highway South

A crash involving multiple vehicles caused a portion of Airline Highway to shut down on...
A crash involving multiple vehicles caused a portion of Airline Highway to shut down on Thursday, August 24.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday morning, Aug. 24.

It happened on Airline Highway near Old Hammond Highway.

Officials said three people were taken to the hospital, and all are stable.

The southbound lanes of Airline Highway before Old Hammond Highway were closed due to the crash, but they have since re-opened, according to the La. Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
Downed utility pole shuts down highway in Ascension Parish
Lane closure
Closures coming to Siegen Lane
Atchafalaya Basin Bridge lane closures
Atchafalaya Basin Bridge lane closures
Road work graphic.
Road work temporarily closes turning lane on Siegen Lane under I-10 bridge