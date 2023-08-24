2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Jamborees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Football season is back! High school teams in the Capital Region and surrounding areas kick off the season with jamborees on Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25.
Thursday:
Ascension Christian -
Central Private -
Franklinton -
Parkview Baptist -
Catholic Pointe Coupee -
Episcopal -
St. Michael -
Ascension Catholic -
East Ascension -
Dutchtown -
Springfield -
Varnado -
Livonia -
Albany -
Plaquemine -
Port Allen -
Collegiate B.R. -
Baker -
East Iberville -
Sci Academy -
Donaldsonville -
White Caste -
Southern Lab -
Amite -
Kentwood -
St. Helena -
Friday:
Dunham -
U-High -
Madison Prep -
Catholic B.R. -
Mentorship Academy -
Northeast -
Istrouma -
Scotlandville -
Liberty Magnet -
McKinley -
Capitol -
Broadmoor -
Glen Oaks -
Tara -
Woodlawn -
Belaire -
Brusly -
Central -
Hammond -
Live Oak -
Walker -
Denham Springs -
West Feliciana -
Zachary -
Assumption -
St. Amant -
St. Charles Catholic -
Ponchatoula -
Lutcher -
Destrehan -
East Feliciana -
Slaughter -
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.