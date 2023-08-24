Facebook
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Jamborees

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Football season is back! High school teams in the Capital Region and surrounding areas kick off the season with jamborees on Thursday, August 24, and Friday, August 25.

Thursday:

Ascension Christian -

Central Private -

Franklinton -

Parkview Baptist -

Catholic Pointe Coupee -

Episcopal -

St. Michael -

Ascension Catholic -

East Ascension -

Dutchtown -

Springfield -

Varnado -

Livonia -

Albany -

Plaquemine -

Port Allen -

Collegiate B.R. -

Baker -

East Iberville -

Sci Academy -

Donaldsonville -

White Caste -

Southern Lab -

Amite -

Kentwood -

St. Helena -

Friday:

Dunham -

U-High -

Madison Prep -

Catholic B.R. -

Mentorship Academy -

Northeast -

Istrouma -

Scotlandville -

Liberty Magnet -

McKinley -

Capitol -

Broadmoor -

Glen Oaks -

Tara -

Woodlawn -

Belaire -

Brusly -

Central -

Hammond -

Live Oak -

Walker -

Denham Springs -

West Feliciana -

Zachary -

Assumption -

St. Amant -

St. Charles Catholic -

Ponchatoula -

Lutcher -

Destrehan -

East Feliciana -

Slaughter -

