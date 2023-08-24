2 men arrested after attempted burglary, homeowner held one at gunpoint

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after attempting to break into a home in Amite, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials state that the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 4200 block of Hwy. 1047. The homeowner was alerted by his surveillance cameras.

Deputies identified the two suspects as Mikhy Parnell and Larry Joe Myrick.

According to St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner held one suspect at gunpoint while the other fled to a wooded area. The homeowner contacted law enforcement and multiple agencies participated in the capture of Parnell.

Both suspects are in custody at St. Helena Parish Jail.

Parnell and Myrick were both charged with simple burglary, criminal damage, and criminal trespassing

