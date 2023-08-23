Woman’s Hospital to hold virtual class on how to prevent diabetes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a chance for you to learn how to be proactive about your health.

Woman’s Hospital announced it will host a virtual class on how to prevent type 2 diabetes Wednesday, Aug. 23.

It’s happening from noon until 1 p.m. on Zoom.

A dietician will go over risk factors and what you can do about them to prevent the disease.

The class is free to sign up and attend.

