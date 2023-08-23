Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman’s Hospital to hold virtual class on how to prevent diabetes

(Free-to-use)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a chance for you to learn how to be proactive about your health.

Woman’s Hospital announced it will host a virtual class on how to prevent type 2 diabetes Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Click here to register.

It’s happening from noon until 1 p.m. on Zoom.

A dietician will go over risk factors and what you can do about them to prevent the disease.

The class is free to sign up and attend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 23
Record-shattering heat continues with small rain chances
Baton Rouge bus drivers furious over possible plan to change routes, start times for some students
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is mourning the loss of a fire captain who died following a...
Fire captain dies from cancer likely caused by work as firefighter
Classes resumed Monday for East Baton Rouge students, but the work to fix the school system’s...
Baton Rouge bus drivers furious over possible plan to change routes, start times for some students