Woman hit by vehicle while jogging in Livingston Parish
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A woman was hit by a vehicle while jogging in Livingston Parish on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 23.
A spokesman with the Walker Police Department confirmed the accident took place around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Walker North Road and Keith Street.
According to police, the female pedestrian was hit as she crossed Walker North Road.
She was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
