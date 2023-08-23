Facebook
Woman hit by vehicle while jogging in Livingston Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A woman was hit by a vehicle while jogging in Livingston Parish on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 23.

A spokesman with the Walker Police Department confirmed the accident took place around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Walker North Road and Keith Street.

According to police, the female pedestrian was hit as she crossed Walker North Road.

She was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

