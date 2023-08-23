Unrelenting record summer heat continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high-pressure “heat dome” continues to dominate the local weather pattern. The ridge of high pressure will be centered near the ArkLATex today and tomorrow bringing extreme heat to the local area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 23 (WAFB)

High temperatures will be well into the triple digits to close out the week. Record-tying or breaking high temperatures are currently forecast today through Tuesday of next week. While we remain under this ridge of sinking air, rain will be very hard to come by. Rain chances will be 20% or less now through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 23 (WAFB)

The ridge gets pushed to the west and weakens by the middle of next week. This will open the door to increased clouds and slightly better rain chances (30-40%). As a result, we’ll get to shave off a few degrees on mornings lows and daytime highs.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 23 (WAFB)

We aren’t tracking as many features in the tropics today, but the Atlantic Basin remains busy. Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane in the coming days as it stays in the Western Atlantic off the East Coast U.S. Two other features (Invest 92-L & the remnants of Emily) continue to swirl in the Central Atlantic away from land areas. If the remnants of Emily redevelop it will retake the name Emily.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, August 23 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.