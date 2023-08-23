STREET BEAT: Police using AI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Body cameras are rolling – but is anyone watching?

“We should not be watching only one percent of it,” says Anthony Tassone, co-founder and CEO of Truleo. “We should not be only watching occurrences that are horrific.”

Truleo is a piece of technology that uses artificial intelligence to catch the good and bad side of law enforcement by analyzing every single body camera video from every officer, every day. The company says its technology could save not only careers but lives too.

Greg Meriwether and our Street Beat team tested it out at the Oxford, Alabama Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.