SGFD talks about what it takes to be a firefighter as they continue their 3-week boot camp

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department has been preparing for their three-week boot camp for months now. The current class named “Echo” consists of 11 recruits. The goal of the camp is to give them a taste of what it takes to be a firefighter.

This comes at a time when grass fires are popping up rapidly across the state. Officials say more than 135 wildfires have burned across the state over the past week.

A spokesperson with the department said you should not be burning trash or debris in barbecue grills or fire pits, especially for an extended period of time and/or unattended.

