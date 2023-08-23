Facebook
SGFD discusses what it takes to become a firefighter as 3-week boot camp continues

The St. George Fire Department has been preparing for their three-week boot camp for months now.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department has been preparing for their three-week boot camp for months now. The current class named “Echo” consists of 11 recruits. The goal of the camp is to give them a taste of what it takes to be a firefighter.

This comes at a time when grass fires are popping up rapidly across the state. Officials say more than 135 wildfires have burned across the state over the past week.

The current class named “Echo” consists of 11 recruits.

A spokesperson with the department said you should not be burning trash or debris in barbecue grills or fire pits, especially for an extended period of time and/or unattended.

The goal of the camp is to give them a taste of what it takes to be a firefighter.

The Louisiana Firefighters Foundation, in partnership with the SGFD, is also accepting applications for its Hybrid Academy.

Hybrid Academy
Hybrid Academy(Louisiana Firefighters Association)
The St. George Fire Department is preparing for a 24-hour drill.

