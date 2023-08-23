Record-shattering heat continues with small rain chances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Excessive Heat Warnings return to the area today as temperatures and heat index values only trend higher compared to the last few days.

Record highs are likely to be shattered in many locations, including Baton Rouge. Today’s record is 101 degrees, set in 1921, and the forecast calls for a high of 105. Heat index values could reach or climb above 115, resulting in more dangerous heat. Isolated showers and t-storms are possible this afternoon, but rain chances will run no higher than 20%.

A Red Flag Warning also remains in effect for areas near and north of the interstates. Even though winds won’t be quite as strong as the late couple of days, dangerous fire weather will continue.

Little Relief Ahead

Today and Thursday are likely to be our hottest days, but oppressive heat will continue right on into the weekend. Daily high temperatures are forecast at 103 or above through Sunday, with Excessive Heat Warnings likely to remain in place. Rain chances may inch a little higher than we’ve seen lately, but still are only expected to peak around 30% or so.

Extended Outlook

The forecast into next week only shows highs easing down slightly, but still remaining well above normal. Highs will range from the upper 90s to low 100s, with heat index values still climbing well above 100. Rain chances may trend a little higher, generally running 30%-40% through next week.

The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center continues to offer little hope that we will break out of our ongoing drought anytime soon. Rain totals are forecast to generally average less than 0.50″ across the area into the mid part of next week.

Tropical Update

We still have several features to track in the tropics, although there are no immediate concerns in our part of the world. Tropical Storm Franklin is slowly drifting northward in the eastern Caribbean and could gradually strengthen over the open Atlantic later this week.

We’re also monitoring two other features farther east in the Atlantic, including the remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Emily. Those remnants are now given a 60% chance of regeneration, while a tropical wave east of that one is given a 40% chance of development. Neither looks as though they will pose a threat to land.

