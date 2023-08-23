Police arrest man accused of killing 19-year-old on Dayton Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning, April 20.

BRPD made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting, arresting Randy Orange, 37, for his involvement in the death of Kevin Dunn, 19. Orange was arrested in Lake Charles on August, 15 due to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Orange was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was charged with manslaughter.

Randy Orange (Baton Rouge Police Department)

One person was killed in a shooting in Baton Rouge early Thursday, April 20, 2023, according to officials. (WAFB)

Police identified the victim as Kevin Dunn, 19.

Kevin Dunn (Courtesy of family)

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Dayton Street near Alliquippa Street, according to officials.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene, officials confirmed.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact BRPD’s violent crime unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

