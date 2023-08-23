Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Chris Carrier

Chris Carrier was an outstanding defensive back at LSU from 1983-87. Since then Carrier has been one of the top high school football assistants at Zachary.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chris Carrier was an outstanding defensive back at LSU from 1983-87.

Since then Carrier has been one of the top high school football assistant coaches at Zachary High School, until just recently transitioning away to strictly being the Broncos’ head track and field coach.

Carrier has been part of four state championships in football at Zachary, while winning 10 in track & field. We chatted with the Eunice native about his LSU days, the upcoming Tigers’ season, and much, much more.

