Food drive encouraging community to clean out their freezers, donate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area non-profit is calling on residents from around the state to clean out their freezers and donate food they no longer need to those who need it most.

Hunters for the Hungry will be collecting food donations at several sites across the state over the weekend as part of ‘Clean Out Your Freezer Day’ on Sunday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, all items collected in the greater Baton Rouge area, Gonzales, Denham Springs, Clinton, and St. Francisville will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and distributed to agencies in the area.

Donations can be dropped off on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1-4 p.m. at the following locations:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

CCA Louisiana, 12241 Industriplex Blvd., Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Fire Department, 835 Sharp Road, Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Fire Department, 5758 Claycut Road, Baton Rouge

Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge

St. George Fire Department, 7027 Antioch Road, Baton Rouge

St. George Fire Department, 9214 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge

St. George Fire Department, 16415 George O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge

Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main Street, Zachary

Ascension Parish

Cabela’s, 2200 W Cabela’s Pkwy, Gonzalez

Livingston Parish

Bass Pro Shops, 175 Bass Pro Blvd, Denham Springs

East Feliciana Parish

Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena St., Clinton

Donations can be dropped off on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the following location:

West Feliciana Parish

Pat’s Hardware, 7666 US-61, St. Francisville

Hunters for the Hungry (Submitted)

Organizers said all donations must be properly packaged, labeled, and dated.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.