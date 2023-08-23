Fire captain dies from cancer likely caused by work as firefighter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is mourning the loss of a fire captain who died following a battle with cancer.

According to BRFD, Captain Phillip. P. Paternostro passed away on Monday, August 21, at the age of 54.

Officials with BRFD said that per Louisiana law, the type of cancer that Captain Paternostro developed is presumed to have been caused by his work as a firefighter.

Captain Paternostro’s career with BRFD began in 2000, and he was later promoted to captain in 2018. Officials said that during his time of service, he was honored with four lifesaving awards, one lifesaving rescue award for pulling an elderly woman out of a burning home, and two fire service excellence citations.

“Captain Paternostro was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, whom he served faithfully throughout his career. He was an active member of IAFF 557 Local, a beloved husband, father, son, and dedicated public servant. Captain Paternostro’s legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” BRFD said in a new release.

“He was just a great guy, one of those people that everyone liked being around, friendly with everybody. He used to play his guitar, he had some crazy songs he made up himself that were really funny,” said Chad Major, the President of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Louisiana.

Major was a firefighter with BRFD for more than 30 years.

He says the correlation between cancer and firefighters is sadly well-known in the industry.

“Today, most everything is plastic, and when it burns it makes a toxic soup. Well, that’s the atmosphere that we enter as far as firefighters to extinguish fires and mitigate scenes. So, we ingest it sometimes, we get it on our skin,” he said.

According to the CDC, “Cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, and research suggests firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers when compared to the general population. Firefighting settings are complex and contain various hazardous substances. Firefighters can be exposed to hundreds of different chemicals in the form of gases, vapors, and particulates. Some of these chemical substances are known or suspected to cause cancer.”

“There are many different substances that result from combustion and some of them from fire retardant materials, that all together present in the environment that firefighters are exposed to,” said Lucio Miele, MD, PhD, LSU Health Endowed Professor in Cancer Research

Dr. Miele believes while the studies and numbers are certainly there, it would take a lot of research to find out exactly where a firefighter developed the awful disease.

“Were there exposures at home, were there exposures in other professions, what about smoking? So, there are factors that are very difficult to control unless one does a dedicated prospective study,” said Dr. Miele.

It’s an alarming trend, but is there any solution in the future?

“We do need to keep these professionals protected because our safety depends on them, and we need to do the best that we can from exposures,” said Dr. Miele.

“As far as homes, I mean as long as there are plastic things that are usually cheaper than perhaps some of that solid wood per say, in today’s world plastic is just everywhere. So, don’t see it going away anytime soon,” said Major.

According to BRFD, the public is invited to attend Captain Paternostro’s funeral services at Istrouma Baptist Church, which is located at 10500 Sam Rushing Road. His wake will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, and from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. His funeral will start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

There will not be a public procession before or after the service, the fire department confirmed.

The public is being asked to continue to pray for Captain Paternostro’s family and his coworkers as they mourn his passing.

