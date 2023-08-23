Facebook
Cigarette sparks structure fire in Baton Rouge

The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire in Baton Rouge late Monday night.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Baton Rouge late Monday, Aug. 21.

A spokesman with the department said it happened in the 2000 block of Jasper Avenue near Gardere Lane around 10:46 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke in the attic. They also found fire in the walls and worked to put it out.

The scene was under control within 20 minutes of their arrival, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators were called to the scene and discovered the fire was caused by an improperly disposed cigarette.

The fire department wants to remind residents that a statewide burn ban remains in effect.

Cigarettes and other smoking paraphernalia should be thrown away in their appropriate receptacles. They added to please be aware of dry leaves and foliage around you since fires can start from the tiniest spark.

