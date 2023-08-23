Facebook
CATS says EBR students can ride city buses for free

The offer will last until Sept. 22.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced it will offer a 30-day Student Fare Waiver Program.

Officials said the purpose of the program is to provide support to students and parents during the ongoing transportation emergency involving the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

As part of the program, CATS will waive fares for all East Baton Rouge students for a period of 30 days, from Aug. 23, 2023, to Sept. 22, 2023.

To use the fare waiver, students will need to present their valid student IDs upon boarding the bus.

While many middle school and high school students will be able to ride the bus on their own, it is important to note that CATS policies require a paying adult to accompany children under the age of 13.

To further help students and their families, CATS has a Trip Planner tool on our website, www.brcats.com, making the journey to school stress-free.

Classes had to be canceled Monday, Aug. 21, while the school system dealt with a bus driver shortage. More than half of the school system’s drivers also called out sick Friday, Aug. 18, in response to the approval of a stipend instead of a pay increase for school transportation workers.

In a meeting with the EBR Transportation Department Tuesday, Aug. 22, leaders reportedly introduced the idea of staggering school start times. Some schools could start as early as 7 a.m., to as late as 9 a.m.

