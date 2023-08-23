BRPD grants helping with extra patrol to help prevent impaired driving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prevention is key and the Baton Rouge Police Department is getting more resources to help stop impaired driving.

“We are looking for speeders, seatbelt usage, and impaired driving. We want to know people are doing what they are supposed to do,” said Sgt. Jason Martin.

For Sgt. Martin, the work to reduce the number of impaired drivers is not just his job but a passion of his.

In 2021, he lost his leg after a drunk driver hit him and a co-worker while they were responding to a traffic crash.

Right now, the department has just three DWI officers assigned to the task force watching the roads.

“Patrol officers are busy. We have a high call volume. They can’t always do traffic enforcement. The funds help with that,” Martin added.

From a grant-funded program, as many as 20 additional officers can work throughout the night.

“It’s federal funding from the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration,” Greg Fischer with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission explained.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission administers the state’s highway safety grant program.

The program is designed to reduce traffic crashes that can result in injuries and even death.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state apply for the funding that is to be used throughout the year.

“It works certainly to conduct all bad driving behaviors, not just impaired driving. It helps for everything,” continued Fischer.

Because what happens on the highway when you’re not careful can impact everyone.

“It did not just affect me but my co-workers, my spouse, my children, and the driver who hit me. His life is also altered,” Martin added. “This is not a one-time safety campaign.”

Baton Rouge Police will continue to look for any impaired driving throughout the year.

