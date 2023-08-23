BRCC appoints Paul Mainieri as advisor to head baseball coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A familiar face is teaming up with BRCC’s baseball program.

The community college announced former LSU head baseball coach, Paul Mainieri, has been appointed as Special Advisor to the head baseball coach.

School leaders said as Special Advisor, Mainieri will work closely with the head coach, providing guidance and mentorship to the team.

Officials said his extensive knowledge of the game, along with his exceptional leadership skills, will contribute to the development of a winning culture within the program.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Coach Mainieri,” said Brock Kantrow, Head of Athletics at BRCC. “He has been an integral part of baseball in Baton Rouge for years, and he will certainly have a lasting impact on our coaches and student-athletes.”

During his tenure as the head baseball coach at LSU, he guided the Tigers to numerous successes, including a national championship in 2009. His dedication to the sport and his ability to cultivate talent have made him one of the most respected figures in college baseball.

The Bears baseball team is led by Head Coach Thomas Simoneaux.

BRCC Athletics is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), Region 23, and the Louisiana Community Colleges Athletic Conference.

For more information about BRCC Athletics, visit brccathletics.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.