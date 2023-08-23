2 men arrested in connection with missing juvenile from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a missing juvenile from July 2023, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to officials, after the recovery of the missing juvenile, they arrested Treymaine Nicholas, 21, and Caleb Smith, 18, for the juvenile’s disappearance from the Baton Rouge area.

On Wednesday, August 23, Nicholas was arrested for second-degree kidnapping in East Baton Rouge Parish and was booked without incident at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to LSP.

Smith was arrested for four counts of first-degree rape and was booked into Tangipahoa Parish Prison officials stated.

LSP also secured an additional arrest warrant for Smith for second-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape out of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

