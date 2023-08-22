TPSO: Man accused of stealing items from vehicle at business

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing from a vehicle at a business.

According to deputies, the man entered A&B Motors in Amite on Saturday, August 12, and removed items from a vehicle that was parked on the property.

Security cameras were able to capture video of the man, deputies said.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the man is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish by calling the number 1-800-554-5245. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

