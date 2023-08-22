Residents in West Baton Rouge asked not to water lawns until further notice

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Water Department is asking residents to suspend watering their lawns and landscaping until further notice.

The department made the announcement Monday, Aug. 21.

Officials said several areas of the parish are experiencing low water pressure due to “extremely high demand.”

“We want to maintain adequate water pressure for fire protection. All available wells are in service and are operating at maximum capacity,” they added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.