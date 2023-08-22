Facebook
Power outage impacting thousands in EBR; some schools without electricity

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Entergy Louisiana’s power outage map, thousands of customers in East Baton Rouge Parish experienced a power outage Tuesday morning.

The outage map shows nearly 4,500 customers without electricity.

Most of the outages were reported in the 70802 zip code, as well as the 70808 zip code.

The outage was reported just before 7 a.m. Entergy gave an estimated restoration time of 9:30 a.m.

A spokesman for Entergy said a transmission source was lost, causing the outage. The crew is developing a plan to quickly and safely power.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said three schools are without power. Those schools are McKinley High, McKinley Elementary, and the Eva Legard Center.

LSU also announced power is out across campus. Classes will be canceled until 10:30 a.m. The school says it is working on an estimated time of restoration.

University Lab School announced classes will be canceled on Tuesday due to the outage.

