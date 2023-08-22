Facebook
‘Person of interest’ in New Roads killing surrenders to police

New Roads Police Chief Delaney Lee has identified a “person of interest” in the killing of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - New Roads police said Tuesday night, August 22, that a “person of interest” in the killing of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month surrendered to authorities.

The victim, Shaniqua Smith, 24, was found in a yard in the 1400 block of Olinde Street, near Parent Street, on Monday, August 14. She had been shot and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While she has not been charged in Smith’s death, New Roads Police Chief Delaney Lee said a woman identified as Marian “Mae” Williams, 27, is a “person of interest” in the killing.

Williams and the victim were in a relationship that ended “in recent weeks,” the chief said. An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on a charge of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image for allegedly “sharing nude photos of the victim on social media,” Chief Lee said.

