Only hotter as the week progresses with little rainfall to help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is once again in effect area-wide, with high temperatures expected to return to the low 100s, and heat index values expected to peak near or a little above 110°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, August 22 (WAFB)

A Red Flag Warning also remains in effect for much of our area through this evening as dangerous fire conditions persist.

Rain will be hard to come by today, with only a few spotty showers possible into the afternoon.

Trending Even Hotter

The latest high pressure dome centered just to our north will build closer to the region on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in more record heat and the potential for some all-time record highs to be challenged in some neighborhoods. High temperatures around metro Baton Rouge are forecast to peak near or a little above 105°, with heat index values potentially climbing above 115°. Suffice to say that Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed for the second half of the week.

In terms of rainfall, no significant drought relief is expected, but a few showers and t-storms are possible from late this week into the weekend. There are some indications that the high pressure dome may shift a little to our west and open the door for disturbances to approach from the northeast, but confidence in anything more than isolated showers and storms is low at this point. The Weather Prediction Center 7-day outlook suggests most of us get less than an inch of rainfall into early next week.

Tropical Update

The tropics remain busy this morning, although there are no major concerns in our part of the word. Tropical Storm Harold continues to deliver some outer rainbands to our coast parishes, but it will make landfall in south Texas later today, taking any moisture with it.

Elsewhere, we still have Franklin and Gert, but Gert may not be around much longer. On the other hand, Franklin is expected to move across Hispaniola, potentially bringing very heavy rainfall and dangerous flooding with it. After reemerging int the Atlantic east of the Bahamas and south of Bermuda, it may have some potential to become a hurricane by the weekend.

Finally, the National Hurricane Center continues to track a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands that is given a 60% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. And the remnants of Emily are given a 20% chance of regeneration over the open Atlantic.

