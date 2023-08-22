Facebook
Mock disaster drill to take place at Baton Rouge Metro Airport

Baton Rouge Metro Airport
Baton Rouge Metro Airport(WAFB)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mock disaster drill will take place at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Thursday, August 24.

The mock drill will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the airport.

Officials warned that the public may see smoke and emergency vehicles in the area as a result of the drill.

Travelers will not need to worry about the mock drill impacting their flights. Airport officials said it will not affect commercial flights and will take place in an area separate from flight operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires all commercial airports to conduct an emergency disaster drill at least once every three years.

The mock disaster drill will provide an opportunity for workers to test the airport’s emergency plan in accordance with FAA requirements. Crews will also use the drill as an opportunity to improve emergency preparedness in case of an actual incident involving a plane.

