Mayor’s late husband Jason Cantrell remembered at ‘celebration of life’ at Gallier Hall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City leaders and loved ones paid respects Monday (Aug. 21) to Jason Cantrell at a “celebration of life” of the late husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell at Gallier Hall.

The 55-year-old attorney died of a heart attack on Aug. 14.

“Life is short but sweet, for certain,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said.

Those who knew Jason Cantrell said he wore many hats -- lawyer, activist, husband, father and first gentleman -- and wore each of them well.

“We want Jason to be remembered for the person that he was: A dedicated public servant,” said Gregory Joseph, the mayor’s communications director. “Someone who was humble, honest, who fought for everybody. Who stood up for everybody.”

Friends and relatives shared fond memories of Jason Cantrell’s character, sense of humor and lively personality.

The lineup of speakers and performers included Irvin Mayfield, who was released from federal prison earlier this year following a conviction for defrauding the New Orleans Public Library Foundation.

“Like some of our other friends, he only had a moment of weakness every once and a while for the Dallas Cowboys,” Mayfield said. “Perhaps, you know, for the Oakland Raiders.”

Former Congressman and White House official Cedric Richmond said he remembered Jason Cantrell as “always happy.”

“He was always smiling,” Richmond said. “He didn’t sweat the small stuff. Loved sports, loved Zulu Fire Truck, loved his daughter, loved his wife and always had a fresh fade. ... Jason, let the good times roll.”

Williams said he has been thinking about the mayor and how tough it must be losing someone so close.

“I’ve tried to put myself in that situation and I can’t. I can’t fathom that,” Williams said. “And she’s got so much weight on her shoulders every day. Every single day. I just hope that she finds time for her, as a human being. Not as the city’s mayor. Not as RayAnn’s mom. But just as a human being.”

Joseph said the mayor has appreciated the thoughts and prayers of everyone who has reached out to her family.

“The mayor is a resilient individual and she knows that this is a time for mourning,” Joseph said. “A time for reflection. And she’s going to take the appropriate time to make sure that she pays her full respects.”

Jason Cantrell’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Broadmoor. Visitation at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (4230 South Broad St.) will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

