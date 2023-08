Jimmy Graham could return to practice this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested last Friday night (Aug. 18), after allegedly wandering into traffic while apparently under the influence of a controlled substance, according to published reports.

The Saints issued a statement Saturday morning acknowledging the arrest, but saying it was the result of Graham experiencing a “medical episode” that left him disoriented.

The reports did not specify when or where Graham was arrested, but said he was taken into custody “near a Southern California resort.”

See also: Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’

At practice on Tuesday, head coach Dennis Allen gave an update on a possible return to the team for Graham.

“I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully tomorrow. I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to cause him to miss a significant amount of time. I expect him to be out here practicing really quickly,” said Dennis Allen.

Allen was asked multiple times about more info on what happened last Friday night with Graham.

“I’m not going to get into all the specifics in terms of what the results, or anything like that. I think the important thing is Jimmy will be OK,” said Allen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.