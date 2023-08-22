Human remains found in St. Helena Parish

PINE GROVE, La. (WAFB) - Human remains were found in St. Helena Parish on Monday, August 21 according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials state that they found the remains along Tungoil Road in Pine Grove, La. around 8:35 a.m. Monday.

Scientists at the LSU facial lab were informed to help process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413 or 1-888-200-4905 or Tangi Crime-stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is provided.

