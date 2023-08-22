Facebook
Downed transmission line causes power outage leaving thousands in the dark

LSU shuts down for the day.
According to Entergy Louisiana’s power outage map, thousands of customers in East Baton Rouge Parish experienced a power outage Tuesday morning.
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Entergy Louisiana’s power outage map, thousands of customers in East Baton Rouge Parish experienced a power outage Tuesday morning.

The outage map shows nearly 4,500 customers without electricity.

Most of the outages were reported in the 70802 zip code, as well as the 70808 zip code.

The outage was reported just before 7 a.m.

A spokesman for Entergy said a transmission source was lost, causing the outage. Officials added they expect the majority of customers to have power restored in about two hours.

The company said there will be an isolated group of customers that remain without power closest to the area where the downed transmission line is as crews perform additional work on the system.

Click here to view Entergy’s power outage map.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said three schools do not have electricity. Those schools are McKinley High, McKinley Elementary, and the Eva Legard Center.

School officials at LSU announced the university will shut down for the remainder of the day Tuesday due to the campus-wide power outage.

University Lab School announced classes will be canceled on Tuesday due to the outage.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

