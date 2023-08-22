Crews respond to structure fire in Baton Rouge
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire in Baton Rouge late Monday night.
In a Facebook post, the department said there was a working fire in the 2000 block of Jasper Avenue near Gardere Lane around 11:15 p.m.
Residents were asked to avoid the area.
There is no word on how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.