Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Crews respond to structure fire in Baton Rouge

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire in Baton Rouge late Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the department said there was a working fire in the 2000 block of Jasper Avenue near Gardere Lane around 11:15 p.m.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

At the EBR Chamber of Commerce, Congressman Garret Graves will discuss what's happening in...
Local leaders expected to give update on national, statewide issues
Some schools will dismiss early until Sept. 5.
Students in East Baton Rouge Parish return to class
A second suspect, Kiana Stewart, 22, of Houston, is still on the run, authorities said.
1 arrested, 1 still at large following string of burglaries, authorities say
Campers were evacuated Monday (Aug. 21) from the Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton as a...
Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated over nearby Washington Parish wildfire