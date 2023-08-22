Crews respond to structure fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a fire in Baton Rouge late Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the department said there was a working fire in the 2000 block of Jasper Avenue near Gardere Lane around 11:15 p.m.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

