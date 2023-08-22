Facebook
Crab, Corn & Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Dressing

Are you looking for a cool and healthy salad for the summertime? Well, look no more! This salad will be a palate pleaser for the whole family.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Are you looking for a cool and healthy salad for the summertime? Well, look no more! This salad will be a palate pleaser for the whole family. It is also quick and easy, and will be the perfect accompaniment to any back-to-school quick meal.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound lump crabmeat

2 ears Silver Queen corn, grilled

8 (¼-inch) slices heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved and divided

1 tbsp lemon zest

5 tbsps lemon juice, divided

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp honey

½ tsp Dijon mustard

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp ground black pepper

¼ cup thinly sliced basil leaves

¼ cup minced green bell pepper

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

2 tbsps minced red onion

Method:

Slice corn kernels from cob and set aside, discarding cobs. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together lemon zest, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, salt and black pepper. In a small bowl, reserve 1½ tablespoons lemon juice mixture and set aside. Add remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice, corn kernels, basil, bell peppers and red onion to remaining dressing, tossing gently to coat. Gently fold in crabmeat. To serve, arrange 2 tomato slices and ½ cup cherry tomatoes on each of the 4 plates. Drizzle 1 teaspoon reserved juice mixture over each serving then top with an equal portion of corn and crab mixture. Enjoy.

