Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Closures coming to Siegen Lane

Lane closure
Lane closure(mgn)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced there will be alternating closures along Siegen Lane this week.

They will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Thursday, Aug. 24.

The nightly closures will last from 8 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the following directions:

  • Southbound from Reiger Rd to I-10 EB Left turn lane
  • Northbound from I-10 EB on/off ramp intersection to Rieger Rd.

In addition, DOTD said the I-10 Westbound Siegen Lane off-ramp (Exit 163) will be closed nightly, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 24 at the following times:

  • 11:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m.

These closures are necessary for the construction of the left turn lane at Exit 163 (Siegen Lane).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Atchafalaya Basin Bridge lane closures
Atchafalaya Basin Bridge lane closures
Road work graphic.
Road work temporarily closes turning lane on Siegen Lane under I-10 bridge
(Source: MGN)
Eastbound lane closures expected along part of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
School zones remain in effect on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. in the morning and from 2...
Johnny Ahysen explains school bus passing rules