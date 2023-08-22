Closures coming to Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced there will be alternating closures along Siegen Lane this week.

They will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Thursday, Aug. 24.

The nightly closures will last from 8 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the following directions:

Southbound from Reiger Rd to I-10 EB Left turn lane

Northbound from I-10 EB on/off ramp intersection to Rieger Rd.

In addition, DOTD said the I-10 Westbound Siegen Lane off-ramp (Exit 163) will be closed nightly, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 24 at the following times:

11:00 p.m. - 4:00 a.m.

These closures are necessary for the construction of the left turn lane at Exit 163 (Siegen Lane).

