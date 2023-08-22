Child reported missing in Baker found safe

UPDATE

The Baker Police Department confirmed 10-year-old Caiden Henry has been located.

ORIGINAL

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing child.

Police said 10-year-old Caiden Henry went missing between 11:30 p.m. Monday night, Aug 21 and 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aug. 22.

Caiden Henry. (WAFB)

His parents told police they last saw him in his room around 11:30 p.m. and when they checked, he was gone.

He is described as 5′5′', weighing 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt, blue striped pants/pajamas, and no shoes.

If anyone has seen or has any information on Henry’s whereabouts, please contact Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, ext. 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.