Fire captain dies from cancer likely caused by work as firefighter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is mourning the loss of a fire captain who died following a battle with cancer.

According to BRFD, Captain Phillip. P. Paternostro passed away on Monday, August 21, at the age of 54.

Officials said that per Louisiana law, the type of cancer that Captain Paternostro developed is presumed to have been caused by his work as a firefighter.

Captain Paternostro’s career with BRFD began in 2000, and he was later promoted to captain in 2018. Officials said that during his time of service, he was honored with four lifesaving awards, one lifesaving rescue award for pulling an elderly woman out of a burning home, and two fire service excellence citations.

“Captain Paternostro was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, whom he served faithfully throughout his career. He was an active member of IAFF 557 Local, a beloved husband, father, son, and dedicated public servant. Captain Paternostro’s legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” BRFD said in a new release.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time.

The public is being asked to continue to pray for Captain Paternostro’s family and his coworkers as they mourn his passing.

