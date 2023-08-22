Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated over nearby Washington Parish wildfire

By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - About 30 camping guests were ordered to evacuate Bogue Chitto State Park on Monday (Aug. 21) as a wildfire crept to within three miles of the 1,786-acre preserve.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who oversees the state park system, called the evacuation a “precautionary measure” that would be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.

Park officials said about 30 guests were “offered to relocate” to nearby state parks, and said the nearby fire has been contained.

“I want to reiterate that this move was a precautionary measure,” Nungesser said in a statement. “While the fire is under control, we will evaluate the situation in the morning and determine when park guests can safely return.”

The nearby wildfire triggered a multi-agency response that included all fire districts in Washington Parish, along with the Lee Road and Folsom Fire Departments in nearby St. Tammany Parish.

Lee Road Fire Department along with Folsom Fire Department, is on scene of a mutual aid request in Washington Parish on...

Posted by Lee Road Fire Department on Monday, August 21, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

At the EBR Chamber of Commerce, Congressman Garret Graves will discuss what's happening in...
Local leaders expected to give update on national, statewide issues
Some schools will dismiss early until Sept. 5.
Students in East Baton Rouge Parish return to class
A second suspect, Kiana Stewart, 22, of Houston, is still on the run, authorities said.
1 arrested, 1 still at large following string of burglaries, authorities say
Crews respond to structure fire in Baton Rouge