Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated over nearby Washington Parish wildfire

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - About 30 camping guests were ordered to evacuate Bogue Chitto State Park on Monday (Aug. 21) as a wildfire crept to within three miles of the 1,786-acre preserve.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who oversees the state park system, called the evacuation a “precautionary measure” that would be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.

Park officials said about 30 guests were “offered to relocate” to nearby state parks, and said the nearby fire has been contained.

“I want to reiterate that this move was a precautionary measure,” Nungesser said in a statement. “While the fire is under control, we will evaluate the situation in the morning and determine when park guests can safely return.”

The nearby wildfire triggered a multi-agency response that included all fire districts in Washington Parish, along with the Lee Road and Folsom Fire Departments in nearby St. Tammany Parish.

Lee Road Fire Department along with Folsom Fire Department, is on scene of a mutual aid request in Washington Parish on... Posted by Lee Road Fire Department on Monday, August 21, 2023

