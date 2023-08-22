Facebook
3rd person arrested in connection with deadly shooting of teen girl, police say

Officers with the Zachary Police Department said a second person has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen girl.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Zachary Police Department have now arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of a teen girl.

Officials state, Ki’Drell Dantzier, 20, is the final suspect in the fatal shooting of Makayla Moore, 18.

Zachary Police states that Dantzier was captured and arrested in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, August 22. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on a Zachary Police Department warrant for second-degree murder.

“This investigation has been a priority of the Zachary Police Department. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked tirelessly over the past month to arrest all three suspects. I would like to extend my appreciation and special thanks to the East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Louisiana and Texas Fugitive Task Force.” said Darryl Lawrence, Sr., Zachary Chief of Police.

According to police, Derrionte Moore, 23, and William Cage, 21, were also previously arrested in connection with the case. Police said Moore is charged with one count of principal to second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Cage was also arrested on a charge of principal to second-degree murder, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on Friday, July 28, around 8 p.m. on the corner of New Weis Road And Lee Street, according to police.

RELATED: Man arrested in shooting death of Zachary teen; 2 suspects remain at large

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department by calling the number (225) 654-9393 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

