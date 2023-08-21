Facebook
TRUCE BR awarded $375K to continue crime prevention in Capital City

The TRUCE program aims to reduce violence and crime and improve community relationships with law enforcement (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community-based, nonprofit organization that works to prevent and reduce violent crime in Baton Rouge will recieve a grant to continue its efforts.

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on Monday, Aug. 21 that TRUCE was awarded a $375,000 grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention.

TRUCE, a prosecutor-led entity, was formed to address ongoing, collaborative crime reduction efforts within areas in East Baton Rouge Parish by developing and deploying community-based group violence intervention and focused deterrence strategies.

TRUCE laid the groundwork and formed the core public safety partnerships that have become a vital component in EBR’s public safety ecosystem.

With the grant, TRUCE will enhance the framework to build out and sustain more intensive and effective community-based public safety partnerships in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

