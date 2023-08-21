Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Trial underway for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A trial will get underway in Lafourche Parish for a man accused of killing three Nicholls State students while allegedly driving drunk.

Joey Clement faces vehicular homicide and his fourth DWI.

The crash happened in November 2021 while the three girls were on their way home from a birthday dinner.

State police say that Clement, driving northbound on Highway 20, crossed the center line and hit the girls’ SUV head-on, causing both vehicles burst into flames.

All three girls, who graduated from Hahnville High and had just begun their freshman year at Nicholls, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The trial is expected to start this morning at 9 a.m. at the Lafourche Parish Courthouse.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’
Crime Stoppers
Man arrested in shooting death of Zachary teen; 2 suspects remain at large

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SMART LIVING: Raising successful kids
Central High School
7 students arrested after fight at Central High School
Floyd Hose, Jr.
Man pleads guilty to robbing Baton Rouge bank
The TRUCE program aims to reduce violence and crime and improve community relationships with...
TRUCE BR awarded $375K to continue crime prevention in Capital City
Medicaid
Audit: LDH paid millions of dollars on behalf of Medicaid recipients who didn’t appear to live in La.