Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Superintendent of EBRPSS to deliver State of the Schools Address

The Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Dr. Sito Narcisse, is expected...
The Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Dr. Sito Narcisse, is expected to deliver the State of the Schools Address Monday, Aug. 21.(East Baton Rouge Parish School System)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Dr. Sito Narcisse, is expected to deliver the State of the Schools Address Monday, Aug. 21.

Narcisse plans to share insight into the district’s progress and future goals.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum located at 660 N. Fourth Street.

The event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Leaders say the address will provide a comprehensive overview of the district’s current status, highlighting key areas of focus and initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience for all students.

Some topics to be covered include:

  • Transportation: Updates on the district’s transportation services and efforts to improve accessibility for all students
  • Budgets: An overview of the district’s financial outlook and allocation of resources to support educational programs and initiatives.
  • Teacher shortages: Ongoing strategies to address teacher shortages and enhance the recruitment and retention of highly qualified educators.
  • Security: A discussion on the district’s commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment t for students and staff.
RELATED STORIES
EBR School Board approves stipend for bus drivers to help with shortage
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available

The address will be delivered just one day after the school system canceled Monday’s classes due to an ongoing bus driver shortage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’
Crime Stoppers
Man arrested in shooting death of Zachary teen; 2 suspects remain at large

Latest News

Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the...
BRCC hosting Super Saturday enrollment event
Glen Oaks High starting year off with new principal
Glen Oaks High School starting school year with new principal: Southern University Hall of Famer Eric Randall
Glen Oaks High starting year off with new principal
Glen Oaks High starting year off with new principal
classroom
Volunteers in Public Schools urgently looking for volunteers