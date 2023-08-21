Superintendent of EBRPSS to deliver State of the Schools Address

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Dr. Sito Narcisse, is expected to deliver the State of the Schools Address Monday, Aug. 21.

Narcisse plans to share insight into the district’s progress and future goals.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum located at 660 N. Fourth Street.

The event is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Leaders say the address will provide a comprehensive overview of the district’s current status, highlighting key areas of focus and initiatives aimed at enhancing the educational experience for all students.

Some topics to be covered include:

Transportation: Updates on the district’s transportation services and efforts to improve accessibility for all students

Budgets: An overview of the district’s financial outlook and allocation of resources to support educational programs and initiatives.

Teacher shortages: Ongoing strategies to address teacher shortages and enhance the recruitment and retention of highly qualified educators.

Security: A discussion on the district’s commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment t for students and staff.

The address will be delivered just one day after the school system canceled Monday’s classes due to an ongoing bus driver shortage.

