Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Raising successful kids

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Ally Stratis and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - There are many different strategies for good parenting, but new research revealed that certain techniques are proven to build happy and successful kids.

One thing parents can do to build successful kids is to give them the opportunity to learn from low-risk mistakes.

“There’s learning that happens when children experience some challenges academically,” said Angel Harris, a professor of sociology and public policy at Duke University.

Researchers believe letting kids make mistakes and learn from them allows young people to build problem-solving and critical thinking skills, along with boosting their comprehension and retention of new information.

Parents can also build competent kids by giving them more free time. Psychologists from the University of Colorado and the University of Denver found kids who spent more time in structured activities had problems working toward goals, making decisions, and regulating behavior.

“Our children don’t get the opportunity to become independent,” Harris said.

Researchers at MIT, Harvard, and the University of Pennsylvania found having back-and-forth conversations is one of the best things parents can do to develop a child’s communication skills. Studies show kids with strong communication skills are more likely to have healthier relationships, longer marriages, higher self-esteem, and grow up to be great negotiators.

It was previously taught that kids from high-income families developed better language skills because they were exposed to about 30 million more words during the first years of life than kids from low-income families. However, researchers found back-and-forth conversations benefited all kids, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’
Crime Stoppers
Man arrested in shooting death of Zachary teen; 2 suspects remain at large

Latest News

Town Square Pizza is set to open in downtown Baton Rouge this August.
New pizza place open for business in downtown Baton Rouge
Central High School
7 students arrested after fight at Central High School
Floyd Hose, Jr.
Man pleads guilty to robbing Baton Rouge bank
The TRUCE program aims to reduce violence and crime and improve community relationships with...
TRUCE BR awarded $375K to continue crime prevention in Capital City