SMART LIVING: Raising successful kids

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - There are many different strategies for good parenting, but new research revealed that certain techniques are proven to build happy and successful kids.

One thing parents can do to build successful kids is to give them the opportunity to learn from low-risk mistakes.

“There’s learning that happens when children experience some challenges academically,” said Angel Harris, a professor of sociology and public policy at Duke University.

Researchers believe letting kids make mistakes and learn from them allows young people to build problem-solving and critical thinking skills, along with boosting their comprehension and retention of new information.

Parents can also build competent kids by giving them more free time. Psychologists from the University of Colorado and the University of Denver found kids who spent more time in structured activities had problems working toward goals, making decisions, and regulating behavior.

“Our children don’t get the opportunity to become independent,” Harris said.

Researchers at MIT, Harvard, and the University of Pennsylvania found having back-and-forth conversations is one of the best things parents can do to develop a child’s communication skills. Studies show kids with strong communication skills are more likely to have healthier relationships, longer marriages, higher self-esteem, and grow up to be great negotiators.

It was previously taught that kids from high-income families developed better language skills because they were exposed to about 30 million more words during the first years of life than kids from low-income families. However, researchers found back-and-forth conversations benefited all kids, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.