Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Saints stay undefeated in preseason with victory over the Chargers

Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints battled Mother Nature and the Chargers, coming out victorious on both.

The Black and Gold (2-0) won on the field, 22-17.

Just getting to SoFi Stadium was also a “W”, considering tropical storm conditions were bearing down on Los Angeles all day.

Kendre Miller registered the only touchdown for the Saints in the contest. The rookie scored from seven yards out, staking the Saints to an early advantage, 7-0.

Preceding the touchdown run, Jameis Winston connected with Miller on a wheel route for 27 yards. Winston finished the contest going 13-of-21 passing, for 169 yards.

In the second half, Jake Haener took over the controls at quarterback. He ended the night with an impressive 11-of-17 passing for 118 yards.

Wil Lutz connected on three field goals, and Blake Grupe nailed two through the uprights.

The Saints close out their preseason slate with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Texans next Sunday on FOX 8. Tailgate kicks off at 6 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Clarence Yarbrough
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Latest News

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
NFL monitoring Hurricane Hilary’s potential threat to Saints-Chargers game
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) watches from the sideline in the second...
Saints expected to sign Marrero native, former LSU Tiger Darrel Williams, per reports
Keith Kirkwood hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. (Source: Saints)
Derek Carr shines in his Saints debut